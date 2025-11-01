Kathmandu-bound flight makes emergency landing after technical snag

Kathmandu, Nov 1 (PTI) A private airline's flight with 82 people on board made an emergency landing at the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Nepal's Lumbini province on Saturday after experiencing a technical problem.

All passengers and crew members were accounted as safe, according to airport officials.

The Kathmandu-bound Flight 222 of Sri Airlines took off from Dhangadhi of Sudur Pashchim province at around 10 am.

It suffered a hydraulic failure mid-air and was diverted to Bhairahawa, where it landed safely at the Gautam Buddha Airport, officials said.

All 82 passengers and crew members on board are safe, and a replacement aircraft was sent from Kathmandu to pick them up. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS