Kathmandu Post chairman Kailash Sirohiya remanded for three days

Kathmandu, May 23 (PTI) Nepal's top media house Kathmandu Post's chairman Kailash Sirohiya, arrested earlier this week on charges of misuse of citizenship certificate, has been remanded to three days in custody.

A single bench headed by Judge Churamani Khadka of the Dhanusha district court on Wednesday reissued the order after police presented him before the court and sought a remand to investigate the citizenship certificate-related case.

During the hearing, district attorney Sudip Kumar Dangal argued on behalf of the Nepal government, while senior advocates Yugal Kishor Lal and Binod Kumar Sharma and advocate duo Sudip Kumar Koirala, Raman Kumar Karna, and Kishor Paudel argued on behalf of defendant Sirohiya.

A police team led by Senior Superintendent Sanuram Bhattarai of the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office on Tuesday arrested Sirohiya from his office at the Kantipur Publications headquarters in Thapathali, Kathmandu.

Sirohiya was then taken to Dhanusha, where a complaint was filed by Indrajit Mahato of Sarlahi district at the District Police Office in Dhanusha on April 28.

Sirohiya was then presented before the Office of the District Attorney and the Dhanusha district court. Mahato accused Sirohiya of using double citizenship cards and demanded that the crime be investigated as per the Citizenship Act 2006.

Sirohiya, however, rejected the charges and said Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane, who is allegedly involved in a cooperative fund misuse scam, has taken revenge against him for publishing the news report about the scam in The Kathmandu Post and Kantipur dailies.

Sirohiya is the chairman of the Kantipur Media Group, which publishes The Kathmandu Post and Kantipur dailies. PTI SBP PY NPK NPK