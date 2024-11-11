Keir Starmer first UK PM since Churchill to attend Armistice Day in France

London, Nov 11 (PTI) Keir Starmer on Monday became the first British Prime Minister to attend Armistice Day commemorations in France since the Second World War when Winston Churchill joined General Charles de Gaulle for the event that marks the end of First World War hostilities.

As part of the Labour Party-led government’s so-called reset with Europe, Starmer accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s "personal invitation" to attend the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 in Paris.

The two leaders are also scheduled for bilateral talks on the sidelines, during which the election of Donald Trump as US President and the impact on the war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine is to feature high on the agenda.

“I am honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today,” said Starmer.

“These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come. That is why this government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE (Victory in Europe) and VJ (Victory over Japan) Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen,” he said.

For the Second World War anniversaries, the UK has announced over GBP 10 million to commemorate the end of hostilities at events across the UK in 2025 – with May 8 marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied Victory in Europe and August 15 marking the end of the Second World War in Japan.

Downing Street said preparations for next year’s commemorative events in the UK have already begun, with the government working closely with the Royal British Legion charity and veterans' representatives on a programme of activity that will be designed to "bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection and strengthen community spirit and cohesion".

It follows Remembrance Sunday events at the Cenotaph at Whitehall in London, which commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian service men and women in both world wars and later conflicts.

The annual ceremony was on Sunday led by King Charles III and marked the return to royal duties of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, after her cancer treatment.

At the Cenotaph memorial, Starmer was joined by former British prime ministers including Rishi Sunak in laying poppy wreaths during a sombre memorial service. India was represented at the event by High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

As is customary, there was a two-minute silence at 1100 hours local time to remember the dead who gave their lives in wars and marks a historic moment as fighting in the First World War came to an end in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. PTI AK GRS GRS