Key Israeli decision-making bodies to meet to discuss issue of release of hostages

Jerusalem, Nov 21 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced meetings of three key decision-making bodies late Tuesday to discuss “the issue of the release of hostages.” A statement released by Netanyahu's office said the special war Cabinet will convene at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), followed by meetings of the broader Security Cabinet and then the full Cabinet.

Advertisment

It gave no further details, but the various bodies are required to approve important government decisions.

The meetings come as Hamas officials say a deal could be reached soon on a cease-fire and swap of Palestinian prisoners for hostages held by the Islamic militant group in Gaza.

“On the return of the hostages, we are making progress," Netanyahu said in a meeting with Israeli soldiers. "I don't think it's worth saying too much, not even at this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon.” (PTI) NPK NPK