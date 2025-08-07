‘Khalistan boards’ at gurdwara not in breach of guidance: UK charity watchdog

London, Aug 7 (PTI) The watchdog for the UK’s charity sector on Thursday revealed that its ongoing probe into a UK gurdwara’s governance had determined that the display of “Khalistan boards” did not breach the political guidance for charities operating in the country.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Slough, in the Berkshire county of south-east England, had come under the scanner of the Charity Commission’s regulatory compliance a few years ago.

As part of governance concerns, the “complex and sensitive matter” of the display of Khalistan banners or plaques at the gurdwara had been raised with the independent watchdog for review.

“After a number of governance concerns were raised with us about Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Slough, we opened a regulatory compliance case to further assess these and engage with the trustees,” a Charity Commission spokesperson said.

“As part of this case, a complex and sensitive matter was raised regarding the display of ‘Khalistan boards’. Following substantial review of evidence and consultation with a number of sector representatives and stakeholders, we have determined the display of the boards in itself not to be in breach of our campaigning and political guidance for charities,” the spokesperson said.

The commission stated that while its case “remains ongoing”, in December 2024 the charity was issued with a “Regulatory Action Plan” which requires the trustees to undertake certain actions to improve the administration and governance of the charity.

“As part of our monitoring work, we have now removed several actions due to sufficient progress being made on these,” the spokesperson added.

A compliance case refers to a step the Charity Commission can take to gather more information, particularly when handling complex or sensitive matters, and does not involve a full-fledged statutory inquiry.

Under the rules for registered charities operating in England and Wales, political campaigning or political activity must be undertaken only in the context of supporting the delivery of their charitable purposes.

Official sources indicated that it was determined that “Khalistan” has both a religious meaning and to some a physical political meaning. As the banners in the gurdwara did not contain separatist material advocating for a political state, it was concluded that the charity is acting within its religious aims.

