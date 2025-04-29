Khalistan supporter Jagmeet Singh resigns as NDP leader after losing his own seat

New Delhi: Jagmeet Singh, Khalistan supporter and leader of Canada’s New Democrats Party (NDP), resigned after losing his Burnaby Central seat in the 2025 federal election, a significant blow as the party dropped from 24 to 7 seats, barely retaining official party status.

Singh, who was eyeing his third win, lost the Burnaby Central seat in British Columbia to a Liberal candidate, Wade Chang. While Singh received about 27 per cent of the votes, Chang secured more than 40 per cent of the votes.

Singh, who was an alliance partner of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, after suffering a major blow in Canada's election said said he was stepping down after eight years in charge of the party.

"It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign," Singh posted on X.

It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central.



Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign.



I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. 🧵 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 29, 2025

Singh has been a vocal pro-Khalistan advocate and has frequently spoken on behalf of Khalistan activists in Canada.

The diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa increased following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last year about Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing, which India has denied.

Nijjar, labelled a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was killed in June 2023, an incident that escalated the tensions between the two nations.

Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada.

Trudeau’s Liberals relied on the New Democrats to remain in power for four years, but the progressive party fared poorly on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won Canada’s federal election on Monday, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and trade war, according to Canadian public broadcasters.