Ottawa, Mar 6 (PTI) A social media account promoting Sikh extremist views has claimed responsibility for stabbing to death an Indian-origin woman in Canada's Ontario province, according to a media report.

Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor, was stabbed to death just before 9:30 pm on March 3 in the area of Todd Lane in LaSalle town in Essex County, the LaSalle Police Service said on Wednesday.

On social media, an account says in Punjabi that Nancy Grewal of Windsor was killed over her criticism of the Khalistani movement, CBC News said late on Thursday night.

Asserting that CBC has not independently verified the account or the information, the CBC report quoted a caption shown over a picture of Grewal that said, “This woman was saying bad things about religion and Khalistan. And she got the result of that.” “We don't have anything against any community or religion, and if anyone say something against our community and Khalistan like this, they will meet the same fate,” the CBC report added, quoting the same caption.

In a statement, LaSalle police said investigators are considering all information but cannot comment further to protect the investigation.

However, the police did say they believe the stabbing targeted Grewal and was not random, the CBC said.

Born in India, Grewal had a prominent social media presence in the local and international Punjabi communities. She often posted on social media platforms with her thoughts on South Asian news and politics, the CBC said, adding, she was known particularly for her anti-Khalistan views.

In Chandigarh on Thursday, Grewal's mother Shinderpal Kaur claimed her daughter used to receive threats to her life and accused some hardliners in Windsor of having enmity with the deceased.