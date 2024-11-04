Khalistani terrorists attack devotees of Brampton Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada

New Delhi: A serene Sunday at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton turned tumultuous as Khalistani terrorists entered the place of worship and attacked Hindu devotees amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Advertisment

On November 3, 2024, what began as a demonstration quickly escalated into violence unleashed against Hindu devotees.

A video showing people from the Khalistani group attacking Hindu devotees with sticks leading to a broader clash involving flagpoles went viral.

Sharing the video on X, Canadian MP Chandra Arya said, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.”

Advertisment

“The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada,” he said.

“I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada,” Arya said.

“As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable,” he said.

Advertisment

A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.

The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.

I begin to feel… pic.twitter.com/vPDdk9oble — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 3, 2024

The Peel Regional Police are currently investigating the violence, with no arrests reported yet.