Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister removed from post, says Imran Khan’s party’s general secretary

Peshawar, Oct 8 (PTI) Jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party’s general secretary on Wednesday confirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is being removed from office.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Salman Akram Raja said the former cricketer-turned-politician nominated Suhail Afridi as the new chief minister of the province.

Raja said this while talking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting the 73-year-old incarcerated party founder.

Khan also condemned the killing of 11 soldiers in Orakzai district, Raja said.

At least 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major, were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military - said that 19 terrorists of the ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ were also killed during the operation in Orakzai district on Tuesday night.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence. PTI AYZ GSP GSP