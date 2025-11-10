Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM booked for 'controversial' statement against state institutions

Peshawar, Nov 10 (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for making "false, misleading and derogatory statements" against state institutions.

The case was filed by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Islamabad, on behalf of the State on Sunday.

According to the FIR, Afridi made a "controversial" remark related to mosques.

According to the NCCIA, the inquiry revealed serious allegations against Afridi, who allegedly made “false, misleading, and derogatory statements against state institutions”.

A video of these remarks from outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where jailed former premier Imran Khan is lodged, was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Cyber Crime Wing stated that the remarks aimed at “spreading hatred, fear and unrest among the public”.

The NCCIA further said that the accused’s statements were an attempt to “undermine the credibility of state institutions”, and the inquiry confirmed that he was “disseminating inflammatory material” on social media.

Afridi had alleged that security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would bring dogs into mosques and tie them down there, thereby violating the sanctity of holy places.