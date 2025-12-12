Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM denied permission to meet Imran Khan in jail

Peshawar, Dec 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was denied permission to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for the 10th time on Thursday by the Adiala jail administration.

The police informed the chief minister at the Adiala jail that the meeting could not be allowed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Afridi said that it was strange that an elected chief minister was not being allowed to meet his party's founding chairman despite court orders to the contrary.

He questioned the state on the message being sent to PTI and Imran Khan's sisters, who were peacefully protesting but were dispersed using water cannons. He asked whether the intention was to suggest that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not considered part of Pakistan.

He warned that both the federal and Punjab government leadership would face consequences once the PTI returned to power at the Centre.

Afridi said efforts had been underway for the past three years to "minus Imran", but all such attempts had failed. The government and the "powers that be" should engage in talks with Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, as Imran had authorised them to represent him in negotiations, he added.

Replying to a question about Faiz Hameed's sentencing, Afridi said it was an "internal matter of the institution".

Early on Wednesday morning, authorities used water cannons to disperse protesters, including the sisters of the PTI founder, who were staging a sit-in outside Adiala jail after being denied a meeting with the ex-premier.

The sit-in, led by Aleema and also including Imran's other sisters Uzma and Noreen, was staged outside the jail on Tuesday after she was once again denied a meeting with the ex-premier.

Senior party members, including PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and PTI KP Provincial President Junaid Akbar Khan, had also joined the demonstration.