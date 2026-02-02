Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa CM meets Pak PM Shehbaz

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed cooperation to address the challenges faced by the restive province, bordering Afghanistan.

The maiden meeting between the two leaders was expected to remove mistrust and pave way for cooperation.

Afridi was handpicked by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's jailed founder Imran Khan to mobilise the party's street protests to put pressure on the federal government to release PTI leaders, including the former premier.

Since his appointment in October, Afridi adopted an aggressive policy towards the federal government while spurning offers of talks. However, in a change of heart, he met the prime minister and discussed various issues related to the province’s finances and counterterrorism.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, the prime minister stressed the need for cooperation between the Centre and the provincial government for the progress and prosperity of KP’s people.

“Close and effective communication between the Centre and the provinces is indispensable for national progress and public service,” the premier was quoted as saying.

PM Shehbaz noted that KP was a key unit of the federation, and assured Afridi of cooperation in development projects, infrastructure improvement, education, health and job opportunities.

He termed the KP government's cooperation in establishing peace in the province as “unavoidable”, adding that the provincial government should fulfil its constitutional duties to ensure peace and public welfare.

Afridi told the media after the meeting that the engagement was a “demand of his role” and the premier had invited him for talks. He said challenges faced by his province, including the threat of terrorism, were discussed.

“We have always condemned terrorism wherever it has taken place, and we will also condemn it in the future,” he said. “Terrorism has no province or country or religion, and whoever carries out terrorism, we all should condemn it as a Pakistani.” He denied any discussions about Khan, who is incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. “There were no talks on anything political,” he said.

The ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the opposition led by the PTI have been at loggerheads, hindering cooperation to deal with issues like terrorism and provincial development.