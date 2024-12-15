Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says negotiations with Afghanistan’s Taliban govt only solution for peace in region

Peshawar, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said negotiations with the incumbent Taliban government in Afghanistan is the only solution for maintaining peace and security in the region.

Advertisment

The firebrand leader of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said if the world could recognise the Taliban government in Kabul, “then we should also talk with them for the sake of peace and security in the region”.

“Our province has the longest border with Afghanistan and we face the most severe consequences. In provincial and federal apex committee meetings, I have discussed initiating talks with Afghanistan,” he said.

The federal government claims it will negotiate with Afghanistan but they have not taken any concrete steps so far, the leader said.

Advertisment

“We are managing this long border with the sacrifices of our people. Our police and security forces are giving their lives for peace. We are victims of terrorism but are ensuring it does not spread further," Gandapur stated.

“Several terrorists have been neutralised in the southern districts over the past few months. We are fiercely combating terrorists,” he added.

Gandapur claimed that the law and order situation was completely stable during the tenure of Khan's government from 2018 to 2022, however, it deteriorated after the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) government came to power in the wake of the no confidence motion in 2022.

Advertisment

“Institutions have been tasked with dismantling PTI instead of focusing on other responsibilities. When I took office, the situation was dire, but my focus is on improving it,” he said.

The PTI leader claimed that the performance of his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is best compared to other provinces. "We have met the IMF target, which no other province has achieved so far," he said.

"No one has made as many sacrifices for democracy and true freedom as we have," the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Recently, Gandapur warned of launching more protests against the federal government to secure the release of the jailed former premier.

“We will continue launching attacks like the battle of Panipat. We will conquer if demands are not met,” Gandapur told reporters referring to a historic battle in the subcontinent.

“We have launched just five attacks and will continue to launch the rest,” he said while referring to the PTI's march on November 24 in Islamabad to demand the release of Khan.

Advertisment

Khan's party launched a protest on November 24 after he issued a “final call”, demanding the restoration of his party's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”. PTI AYZ GSP GSP