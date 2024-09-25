Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt forms committee to probe attack on foreign diplomats

Peshawar, Sep 25 (PTI) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government on Wednesday constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct an inquiry into the IED blast targeting a convoy of foreign diplomats in Malam Jabba recently.

The two-member committee, comprising Zubair Ahmed, Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, and Muhammad Alam Shinwari, Additional IG Investigation, has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

The provincial home department on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday.

A policeman was killed and four others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police van escorting a group of diplomats near the tourist spot of Malam Jabba in the Swat district last Sunday.

The diplomats drawn from 11 countries were safe, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

The blast had occurred in Jehanabad area of Swat district when the convoy of foreign diplomats was heading towards the mountainous Malam Jabba.

The diplomats and their families were going to Malam Jabba, a hill station, for a night stay. Under tight security, they were escorted back to Islamabad.

The convoy included diplomats from Russia, Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Portugal. PTI AYZ GSP GSP