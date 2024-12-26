King Charles commemorates Commonwealth soldiers in Christmas message

London, Dec 26 (PTI) Britain’s King Charles III commemorated the sacrifices of service men and women from across the Commonwealth during World War II in his annual Christmas Day broadcast.

Opening his customary address with a reference to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings this year, which laid the foundations for the victory of the Allied Forces against Nazi Germany in 1944, the 76-year-old monarch said such examples of “service and selflessness” continue to inspire.

“Earlier this year, as we commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the Queen (Camilla) and I had the enormous privilege of meeting, once again, the remarkable veterans of that very special generation who gave of themselves so courageously, on behalf of us all,” said Charles.

“Listening to these once-young service men and women touched us deeply as they spoke of their comrades, drawn from across the Commonwealth, who never returned and who now rest peacefully where they made the ultimate sacrifice. Their example of service and selflessness continues to inspire, across the generations,” he said.

The King went on to strike a personal note in his message, filmed earlier at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London and aired on Wednesday evening, as he thanked the medics who cared for him and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as they underwent cancer treatment.

“From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed. I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement,” he said.

The broadcast marked the first time that a British monarch’s Christmas message has been filmed outside a royal residence since 2006, when Charles’ mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II – filmed her message at Southwark Cathedral in London.

According to Buckingham Palace, the "living Christmas tree" shown in this year’s broadcast was decorated with sustainable decorations including pinecones, metal bells, twisted glass and glass baubles.

The King said: “I am speaking to you today from the Chapel of the former Middlesex Hospital in London – now itself a vibrant community space – and thinking especially of the many thousands of professionals and volunteers here in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth who, with their skills and out of the goodness of their heart, care for others – often at some cost to themselves.

“On our recent visit to the South Pacific to attend the Commonwealth summit, I was reminded constantly of the strength which institutions, as well as individuals, can draw from one another. And of how diversity of culture, ethnicity and faith provides strength, not weakness.” Reflecting upon the anti-immigrant riots that flared up across the UK in August, the royal said he felt a “sense of pride” when communities came together in its aftermath with a spirit of harmony and to "repair".

“To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all,” he said.

“But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict – in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere – pose a daily threat to so many people’s lives and livelihoods...The example that Jesus gave us is timeless and universal. It is to enter the world of those who suffer, to make a difference to their lives and so bring hope where there is despair,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the King and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and other senior royals for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England.

Excited crowds gathered as the family made the customary walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal estate. PTI AK AMS