London (PTI): The UK police on Thursday arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office following damaging allegations over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police said they are carrying out searches at addresses associated with the former prince in Berkshire and Norfolk, while he remains in police custody.

While the force said they will not be naming the arrested man, it is being widely reported that the arrest involves Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," said Oliver Wright, Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” he said.

In UK law, an arrest requires police to have reasonable grounds to suspect an offence has taken place and reasonable grounds for believing that it is necessary to arrest the person in question.

Earlier, when asked about the allegations against Andrew during his time as a former trade envoy in the then government's Department of Business over a decade ago, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC that no individual is above the law.

"Anybody who has any information should testify. So, whether it's Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case, we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases," said Starmer.

"Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.

"One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board.

"That is the principle. It's a long-standing principle, it's a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case," he said.

The arrest follows a series of shocking allegations over the past few weeks as the Epstein files were released by the US Congress, with Buckingham Palace issuing an unprecedented statement earlier this month to say that it "stands ready" to support a police investigation into the conduct of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," the Palace said at the time.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ [Charles and Camilla] thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," it stated.

It followed the 77-year-old monarch being heckled by members of the public during royal visits.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office had also been forced to issue a statement on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales as the royal circles came under mounting pressure over the issue.

"I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," Kensington Palace said at the time.

Andrew, who had been stripped of all his royal titles of Prince and Duke of York by the King last year, has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court,” Thames Valley Police cautioned after the news of his arrest broke.