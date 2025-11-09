King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday in honour of World War martyrs

London, Nov 9 (PTI) King Charles III led the UK in a two-minute silence to commemorate the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars at a service of remembrance in London on Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday, marked on the second Sunday of November at the Cenotaph memorial on Whitehall near Downing Street, brings together members of the royal family, senior politicians and war veterans as wreaths are laid in memory of the fallen.

The over 3.5 million people from the Indian subcontinent under colonial rule who joined the war effort during both wars are among those commemorated for their bravery and sacrifice.

"This Remembrance Sunday, we pause as a nation to honour all those who have served our country,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our Armed Forces in the World Wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today," he said.

Reflecting on the 80th anniversary of the Second World War, Starmer spoke of "a generation who stood against tyranny and shaped our future".

"Such sacrifice deserves more than silence, which is why this government remains committed to supporting veterans, their families and those who serve. Today, we remember, and we renew our promise to uphold the values they fought for," he said.

The two-minute silence is customarily held at 11am local time, followed by the Royal British Legion’s march past. King Charles leads the ceremony as sovereign and commander-in-chief of the armed forces in the UK. His wreath closely resembles the one created for King George VI in the 1940s with 41 open style poppy petals made from bonded fabric.

This year, the British Future think tank is working with the Royal British Legion and ‘Eastern Eye’ weekly newspaper to further spotlight the contributions of the British Indian Army of the Second World War, the largest volunteer army in history, through a new ‘My Family Legacy’ campaign.

It is inviting South Asian families across the UK to share their family stories about relatives who served in either World Wars and what that means for their families today through myfamilylegacy.org.uk.

"One of the most important foundations for a cohesive society is to understand how our past, present and future are linked... So, it matters that there is a commitment to an inclusive spirit of Remembrance," said Sunder Katwala, director of British Future.