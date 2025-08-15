King Charles leads tributes to mark 80 years since end of World War II

London, Aug 15 (PTI) King Charles III on Friday led tributes to war veterans from around the world, including Commonwealth countries such as India, for their sacrifice as the UK commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Victory over Japan (VJ) Day was declared on August 15, 1945, following Imperial Japan’s surrender to the Allied Forces.

The 80-year milestone was marked with a “National Service of Remembrance” honouring those who continued to fight and those who lost their lives during the final three months of the Second World War in the Far East.

This included thousands of soldiers who served alongside British Armed Forces from countries, including pre-Partition India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Nepal and various African nations.

"On this day of profound remembrance, I speak to you in that same spirit of commemoration and celebration as we honour anew all those whose service and sacrifice saw the forces of liberty prevail," said Charles, in an audio message recorded earlier in the month.

"Their experience reminds us that war's true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life – a tragedy all-too vividly demonstrated by conflicts around the world today," he said.

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, went on to lead a two-minute silence at the remembrance service held at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire, in the West Midlands region of England.

An estimated 71,000 soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth died fighting in the war against Japan, which concluded three months after Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, 1945.

“Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to the many who fought, were captured, and made the ultimate sacrifice in the Far East,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today. We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation,” he said.

On Friday night, hundreds of buildings across the UK will be lit up to mark VJ 80, including Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament and the Tower of London.

“We must never forget this vital part of our national story. By coming together to hear the stories of our brave VJ Day veterans first-hand, we can ensure that the legacy of our British Armed Forces and those from across the Commonwealth is passed on to future generations,” said UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

“Thirty thousand British personnel, alongside many more from Commonwealth and Allied forces, lost their lives in the Far East campaign. Their bravery and resilience forged a brighter future and after years of conflict, a lasting peace,” said Defence Secretary John Healey.

Commemorations have been taking place in the UK throughout this week, including a reception for war veterans hosted by Starmer at Downing Street and a sunset wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Gates in London on Thursday to pay tribute to Commonwealth personnel.

The Imperial War Museums (IWM) new contemporary film ‘August 1945: It Was Over Then’ will be shown at screenings around the UK, alongside a free augmented reality trail ‘August 1945: A World Changed’ taking place at IWM North to tell the story of VJ Day.

The events are part of the UK government's commemorations throughout 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, with this week's VJ Day 80 marking the culmination following four days of events in May to mark VE Day.