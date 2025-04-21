King Charles, PM Keir Starmer lead UK tributes to Pope Francis

London, Apr 21 (PTI) King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer led an outpouring of tributes in the UK after the Vatican's announcement that Pope Francis had passed away on Easter Monday.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American priest to lead the Roman Catholic Church, had appeared in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City for the customary Easter celebrations on Sunday – his first major public event after being discharged from hospital recently following five weeks of treatment for an infection.

His death will set in motion a centuries-old process of electing a new Pope through a papal conclave.

"Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” King Charles and Queen Camilla said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world,” they said.

The British royals, who had met the Pope on their visit to Italy earlier this month, praised his work and care for “both people and planet”.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ,” the statement concluded.

Starmer’s statement issued by 10 Downing Street hailed the Pope's leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the Catholic Church in a “courageous” way and with “deep humility”.

The British Prime Minister said: “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world.

"That hope was as the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church's teachings of mercy and charity. With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness Rest in Peace.” Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak was among those taking to social media to express their condolences.

“Pope Francis spoke to the world with moral clarity and humility. He reminded us of the dignity of every person – especially the poor and those without a voice,” said the British Indian Opposition Conservative Party MP.

“My thoughts are with Catholics and all those around the world who drew strength from his leadership,” he said.

The Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, said the Pope's death on Easter Monday "feels especially poignant", adding that he "reminded us that leadership isn't about power, but about service".

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, a practicing Catholic, said the Pope was a "voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation".

Eluned Morgan, the First Minister of Wales, said Pope Francis "led with unwavering humility, courage and profound compassion".

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill noted the Pope's 2018 visit to Ireland, during which he "spoke passionately in support of the peace process", while Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly offered her "sincere condolences to all those who mourn" his death.