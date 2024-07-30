King Charles ’profoundly shocked’ after 2 children killed in UK stabbing

London, Jul 30 (PTI) King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were “profoundly shocked” after two children were killed and nine others seriously injured in what the police described as a “ferocious” stabbing attack at a community centre in the north-west England town of Southport.

Of the nine children stabbed, six are in critical condition after they were attacked on Monday as they attended a Taylor Swift-themed dance event at the town’s Hart Centre on Hart Street.

A 17-year-old Wales-born male suspect, armed with a knife, is believed to have walked into the premises and launched the attack. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the local Merseyside Police said at a news briefing.

Two adults are also in a critical condition, who, the police said, were trying to protect the children.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport,” the King said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Prince and Princess of Wales — William and Kate Middleton — said as parents they "could not begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through".

Prince William and Kate added: "We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack." Merseyside Police Chief Constable Kennedy said when officers arrived, they were "shocked to find" several children had been "subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries".

The chief constable said the suspect's motive is unclear at this early stage, but the investigation is not being treated as terror-related.

Specialist officers are supporting the families of the children who were killed and those who were injured.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said earlier that the whole country is "deeply shocked" by the attack.

"I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community,” he added.

The North West Ambulance Service in Cheshire and Merseyside said paramedics encountered a "devastating scene" when they arrived. Ambulances and air ambulances were used to take the 13 victims to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Manchester Children's Hospital, Aintree Hospital, Southport & Formby Hospital and Ormskirk Hospital.

Armed officers seized a knife when they arrested the suspect, as Merseyside Police also declared a "major incident". The force urged the public to avoid the area — as local businessman Colin Parry, who was among those who called the police, described the scene as like a "horror movie".