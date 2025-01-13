King Charles to visit Poland for Auschwitz camp liberation anniversary

London, Jan 13 (PTI) Buckingham Palace on Monday revealed that King Charles III's first foreign visit of 2025 will be to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former German Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.

The 76-year-old monarch will attend a commemoration ceremony later this month at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and Memorial after meetings with political leaders and members of the local community in the southern Polish city of Krakow.

"The King will attend a commemoration service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland, marking 80 years since the liberation of the former German Nazi concentration camp on 27th January 1945,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prior to the commemorations, he will meet members of the local community in Krakow. He will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, the palace said.

According to officials, the visit will be Charles’ fifth to Poland, with more recent visits including in 2008 with Queen Camilla and in 2010 as part of a wider European tour to Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Ahead of his tour, the King is hosting a reception this week at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. The event, aimed at showcasing projects educating future generations about the Holocaust, will include Charles meeting 94-year-old Manfred Goldberg who survived the Nazi concentration camps.

In total, an estimated 6 million Jewish men, women and children are documented as being killed in the Holocaust alongside other groups persecuted by the Nazis.

Auschwitz, as one of the largest German Nazi concentration camps, was liberated by soldiers of the 60th Army of the First Ukrainian Front as they opened the gates on January 27, 1945.

The focus of the commemorations this month is on the remaining elderly Auschwitz survivors, with many international leaders and heads of state set to attend Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. PTI AK ZH ZH