King Charles III went public with diagnosis as ex-patron of cancer charities

London: Britain’s King Charles III chose to make his cancer diagnosis public in keeping with his role as patron of cancer charities when he was the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace announced on Monday evening that the 75-year-old monarch had begun a schedule of treatment and remains “wholly positive” after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. It stressed that while the “issue of concern” came to light during his recent hospital treatment for a benign prostate enlargement, the King "does not have prostate cancer".

“The King has elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales, he was a patron of a number of cancer-related charities,” said a palace spokesperson.

“In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them,” the spokesperson said.

Wishes for King Charles’ health have been pouring in from leaders around the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wished him a “speedy recovery and good health”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC he was "shocked and sad" to hear of the King's cancer diagnosis but thankful the illness was "caught early".

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. I’m in regular contact as I always am," said Sunak, indicating his customary weekly audiences with the King will continue during the treatment.

Buckingham Palace said in an official statement that it was during the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. The monarch has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed. His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence,” it said.

The King will continue to receive Red Boxes, which contain official papers for his review and sign-off, and process State documents as there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State – which include his wife Queen Camilla and son and heir Prince William. They are expected to divide the King’s public-facing duties between them during his treatment phase.

Over the weekend, King Charles was photographed waving after he and Queen Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, marking his first public appearance since being discharged from a London clinic last Monday. He has since travelled from Sandringham to London to begin treatment as an outpatient and is now at the palace in London.

The palace has said it will not be releasing anything further on the sovereign’s health at this stage. It has also issued guidance for the media to refrain from breaching Charles’ right to privacy related to his health.

According to sources, all the King’s siblings and children were notified personally by Charles and his US-based younger son Prince Harry is said to be flying in to be with him.