King’s New Year honours spotlight Indian entrepreneurship, community spirit

London, Jan 3 (PTI) A spirit of entrepreneurship, community cohesion and philanthropy were among the common threads running through the New Year Honours conferred upon Indian-origin professionals by King Charles III this week.

Unveiled annually to mark the start of a new year by the Cabinet Office, the honours recognise the achievements and service of extraordinary people from across the UK.

Around 30 individuals of Indian heritage were among those honoured in the 2025 list, led by Damehoods for actor-writer Meera Syal for services to literature, drama and charity and Professor Meena Upadhyaya for services to community cohesion in Wales and to medical genetics.

“I’ve always believed that being proud of where you come from only strengthens what you can give back, and that humility matters most precisely when responsibility grows,” said Dhruv Patel, with reference to his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour for services to civic leadership and charity.

“Honours are never destinations: they are reminders of responsibility. If they mean anything at all, it’s that we must keep showing up, keep building bridges, and keep creating space for others to thrive alongside us,” said Patel, founder and director of City Hindus Network.

Others who received CBEs include Neeta Avnash Kaur Atkar for services to small business finance and the British Business Bank and Rupesh Mohan Mehta for services to transport planning in Buckinghamshire.

“As a British Sikh, I hope this honour encourages others from every background and community to pursue their aspirations with confidence,” said Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal, who became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to enterprise, entrepreneurship education and policy.

“Enterprise and entrepreneurship can open doors and transform lives. I remain committed to building partnerships that drive innovation, widen participation and create meaningful real-world impact,” said Jagpal, Chief Commercial Officer at Aston University in Birmingham.

Others honoured with an OBE include Rukshana Kapasi for services to transforming care, health equity and patient voice, Paavan Popat for services to intergenerational housing and Narinder Kaur Shergill for services to the administration of justice as a security advisor at the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

“I have never seen my academic work and my community work as separate. In both spaces, teaching is about enriching lives, creating opportunities, and helping people develop beyond the classroom,” said Dr Harjinder Singh Lallie of the Gurmat Sangeet Academy, on receiving his OBE for services to musical heritage, faith communities and integration.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha is among the sports stars honoured as Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of services to inclusivity and cricket as founder-chair of Take Her Lead.

“This recognition is a tribute to my parents, who instilled Sikh values within me as I grew up in an army household,” said fashion designer Mani Kohli, who received an MBE for services to fashion.

“The teachings of our gurus, of being disciplined and grounded, laid the foundations for me to pursue this career with determination. My pledge to my work has always been to benefit the people who join us in support,” she said.

Avtar Singh Matharu, professor of chemistry at the University of York; Dr Ritan Ashvinkumar Mehta, Head of Medical and Team Doctor of England Senior Women's Football Team; Ranu Mehta-Radia, founder of Sai School of Harrow in London; and Balbir Singh of the Balbir Singh Dance Company are among other MBE recipients.

Among the Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEMs) this year are Manjinder Singh Kang, Community Safety Manager at Network Rail, and Bhajan Matharu, Assistant Headteacher at Deanesfield Primary School in London.

The honours system strives to be inclusive of all of the UK society, the Cabinet Office said of the 1,157 people honoured in the 2025 New Year Honours list. The recipients will collect their awards at royal ceremonies to be held during the course of 2026. PTI AK NPK NPK