KMC to demolish illegal constructions at pilgrims' shelter in Pashupatinath temple area, takes over management

Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has announced plans to demolish illegal constructions within the premises of a pilgrims' shelter located in the Pashupatinath Temple area and assume responsibility for its management, amid an ongoing dispute between the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) and the Marwari Sewa Samiti.

Rewati Raman Subedi, spokesperson for the PADT, confirmed that the trust has handed over the management of the Gaushala Dharamshala to KMC.

The dispute began after the PADT cancelled its agreement with the Marwari Sewa Samiti last year, citing violations of the terms and conditions of the original contract.

The dharamshala, spread across 55,000 square feet, had been managed by the Marwari Sewa Samiti since 2003 under an agreement with the PADT, which oversees the affairs of the Pashupatinath Temple. The agreement was originally intended to ensure the protection of cows and the provision of milk for use in temple rituals.

However, the PADT alleged that the samiti violated the contract by using the dharamshala for commercial purposes and constructing illegal structures within its premises. As a result, the Trust terminated the agreement.

In response, the Marwari Sewa Samiti challenged the decision in the Kathmandu District Court. The court, however, issued a preliminary ruling in favour of the trust, instructing the samiti to vacate the dharamshala.

KMC has now stepped in to enforce the court's decision. Mayor Balen Shah’s office confirmed that the samiti has been asked to vacate the premises, and illegal constructions will be demolished.

KMC will manage the dharamshala under a new agreement with PADT, said Bhupdev Shah, personal aide to Mayor Shah.

The Marwari Sewa Samiti, however, has denied the allegations, accusing the Trust of cancelling the agreement unilaterally. The samiti claims that it has been serving the community through social work and has consistently supplied milk to the Pashupatinath Temple as per the original agreement.

Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.