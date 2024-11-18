KP CM Gandapur says he will discuss Imran Khan-establishment tensions in Apex Committee meeting

Peshawar, Nov 18 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said he would discuss with the top military leadership the November 24 protest march planned by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its ongoing tension with the establishment in the upcoming Apex Committee meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Apex Committee on Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Military Intelligence DG, Intelligence Bureau DG, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers, and others as its members to discuss the law and order situation with special reference to the surging incidents of terrorism.

Terrorist attacks have increased in recent weeks, particularly in the KP and Balochistan provinces. In October, 48 terrorist attacks were reported, resulting in 100 deaths.

Gandapur, when approached by the media, said he would attend the top-level apex committee meeting.

When asked if he would discuss the November 24 protest march of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) and issues relating to jailed former premier Imran Khan in the meeting, he said: "I will not discuss politics. Neither do we need anybody’s permission to hold the protest march.” He, however, said when you discuss the law and order situation and the National Action Plan, then the situation faced by Khan and PTI is bound to be discussed. He said he would raise these issues. He disclosed that he has been discussing these issues in the past apex body meetings.

Referring to the ongoing tensions between the PTI and the establishment, he said this situation was not in favour of anyone. "It’s neither in the interest of PTI nor that of Pakistan and the institution,” he said, adding such issues need to be resolved.

The chief minister talked about the hardships faced by the PTI and its leadership. When asked about Khan’s aggressive tone against the institution and its top leadership, Gandapur first denied it. But when reminded of what the founder chairman has been saying, he said when you put someone in jail for so long, he would speak.

In such a situation, PTI's protest march to Islamabad on November 24 becomes an issue of concern for security agencies and is, therefore, expected to be discussed by the top civil-military leadership.