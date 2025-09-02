KPK assembly passes resolution to bring Afghan earthquake victims to Pakistan for treatment

Peshawar, Sep 1 (PTI) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal government to allow victims injured in the Afghanistan earthquake to be brought to Pakistan for treatment, even as the province prepares for a crackdown against Afghan refugees.

KP Assembly, with Speaker Babar Saleem in the Chair, passed the resolution to transfer critically injured Afghan earthquake victims to Pakistan without visa requirements.

The resolution stated that extending every possible assistance to Afghan brothers in this difficult time is a moral obligation.

It also urged the federal and provincial governments to work in coordination to dispatch relief teams and medical supplies to the affected areas in Afghanistan.

A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province late Sunday claimed over 800 lives, leaving more than 1,000 injured, while many are still trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, the KPK government has also started preparations for the planned crackdown against Afghan refugees, following the expiration of the deadline for their voluntary repatriation on August 31.

“All Afghan nationals having PoR (Proof of Registration) cards and ACC (Afghan Citizens Cards) stand as illegal residents after expiry of the deadline. Only the Afghans with proper visa documents would be allowed to stay in,” a senior police official said on Monday. "After the deadline is over, the remaining Afghan nationals will face arrest and forced expulsion", the official said.

Pakistan had extended the deadline for the deportation of millions of Afghan refugees holding PoR cards to September 1.

A large number of Afghan families residing in Peshawar and other parts of the province have voluntarily repatriated as the deadline approached.

As part of the illegal foreigner repatriation strategy, a joint subcommittee (JSC) of police and intelligence officers has been formed to map Afghan nationals with PoR cards and ACC.

The government has already chalked out a strategy to expedite the formal repatriation of Afghan nationals as part of the ongoing implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The drive against illegally residing Afghan refugees is set to commence, with more than 50,000 mobile SIMs issued to Afghan nationals already blocked.

Police and law enforcement agencies have been granted special powers to carry out the operation.

Several Afghan families living as tenants have begun vacating their homes, selling their belongings, and preparing for departure. PTI AYZ RD RD