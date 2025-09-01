KPK assembly passes resolution to bring Afghan earthquake victims to Pakistan for treatment Modi-Xi-Putin bonhomie draws global attention; PM says double standards on terror unacceptable

Tianjin (China), Sep 1 (PTI) The Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every nation believing in humanity and "double standards" on terrorism is unacceptable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as top leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathered to chart an inclusive world order in the face of Washington's trade war.

While the broad focus of the SCO summit was to ensure deeper security and economic complementarities, what drew larger attention was the public display of bonhomie among Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin that signalled a broader convergence among the three powers.

The video of Modi and Putin holding hands and walking towards Xi and then all the three forming a close circle as close friends to engage in some conversation went viral on social media.

In his address, Modi spoke elaborately on the need for unity to combat the scourge of terrorism and even tried to corner Pakistan for its relentless support to cross-border terrorist activities.

The Pahalgam terror attack was not only an assault on India's conscience, but it was an open challenge to every nation believing in humanity, he said in presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In an unambiguous message to Pakistan and those supporting it, Modi said: "It is natural to ask -- can the open support for terrorism by certain countries ever be acceptable to us?" Modi said combating terrorism is a responsibility towards humanity.

The prime minister, in an apparent reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), asserted that connectivity projects that by-pass sovereignty lose both trust and meaning. India has been critical of BRI as part of it passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

In his address, Modi devoted considerable time to emphasise the need for concerted global efforts to combat terrorism.

"We must state it clearly and in one voice: double standards on terrorism are unacceptable. Together, we must oppose terrorism in every form and manifestation. This is our responsibility towards humanity," he said.

The prime minister said no country, society or citizen can consider themselves "completely safe" from terrorism.

"Countless mothers have lost their children, and innumerable children have been left orphaned. Recently, we witnessed the most heinous face of terrorism in Pahalgam," he said.

In its declaration, the SCO strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

In his address, Chinese President Xi elaborated on his vision for a new global security and economic order that prioritises the Global South.

"We always stand on the side of international fairness and justice, champion inclusiveness and…oppose hegemonism and power politics, thus becoming a proactive force for world peace and development," he said.

His remarks are seen as an indirect reference to US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

Xi said the SCO is the world’s largest regional organisation with a combined economic output of almost USD 30 trillion.

"We should safeguard the UN-centred international system and support the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core," he said.

Russian President Putin said the SCO brings together like-minded partners committed to "shaping a just, multipolar world order" and the bloc is laying the "political and socioeconomic foundations for a new system of stability, security and peaceful development in Eurasia – a system that would replace outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models".

In the declaration, the SCO member states noted the role of the SCO in restoring the global economy, maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains, and ensuring further sustainable development.

It said the member states support the further improvement and reform of the global economic governance architecture and will consistently uphold and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory and multilateral trading system based on rules promoting the development of an open global economy.

The SCO also condemned the military strikes by Israel in Gaza as it has led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip. PTI MPB RD