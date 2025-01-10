Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

New Delhi: The Kremlin has indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for talks with US President-Elect Donald Trump.

According to statements from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin has consistently expressed a readiness for dialogue, particularly in the context of resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov mentioned that any such talks would require the political will of the United States and might be more appropriate after Trump officially takes office.

Trump, a self-styled master of brokering agreements and author of the 1987 book “Trump: the Art of the Deal”, has vowed to swiftly end the conflict, but has not yet given any details on how he might achieve that.

Reuters reported last month that Putin was open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Trump, but ruled out making any major territorial concessions and insisted Kyiv abandon its ambitions to join NATO.

Trump's inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20, 2025.

This will mark the start of Trump's second non-consecutive term in the Oval Office. Scheduled for noon ET, Trump's inauguration event will occur at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.