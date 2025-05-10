Kudos to leadership of India and Pakistan for choosing 'prudence and restraint': US Deputy Secretary of State

New York/Washington, May 10 (PTI) US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau Saturday lauded the leadership of India and Pakistan for choosing “prudence and restraint”, saying he is “proud” the team in Washington was "able to deliver” on the Trump administration’s goal of promoting and pursuing peace.

"I’ve been privileged to witness @SecRubio in recent days tirelessly working the phones with the leaders of both India and Pakistan to prevent a dangerous escalation of the situation,” Landau said in a post on X.

He said President Donald Trump, and Vice President J D Vance “have made it clear to all of us who work in their Administration that our goal is to promote and pursue PEACE—whether between India and Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine, Israel and its neighbours, DR of Congo and Rwanda, Azerbaijan and Armenia, or others. "As diplomats — and, frankly, as human beings — our calling is to prevent or stop WAR. Proud that our team was able to deliver on that promise today, and kudos to the leadership of both India and Pakistan for choosing prudence and restraint,” Landau said, posting symbols for the US, Indian and Pakistani flags and a peace emoji.

"This is diplomacy at work. Picking up the phone, listening, and making choices in the pursuit of peace. Echo the strong praise for the statesmanship of India and Pakistan’s leaders," Landau said.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the US said President Trump is the “President of Peace”, after the American leader announced India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following talks "mediated" by Washington.

The ceasefire announcement came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

“President Trump is the PRESIDENT of PEACE!”, House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority, chaired by Rep Brian Mast, said in a post on X.

The committee cited the post by Trump on Truth Social in which the American president said: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter." PTI YAS NPK ZH ZH