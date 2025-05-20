Kuwait hosts exhibition marking 250 years of ties with India

Dubai, May 20 (PTI) An exhibition marking 250 years of India-Kuwait ties was opened to the public on Tuesday in the Gulf country.

India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, and the Director General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, Mohd Jassar, on Monday inaugurated ‘Rihla-e-Dosti: 250 Years of India-Kuwait Friendship’ at the National Library of Kuwait.

Swaika and Jassar highlighted the centuries-old rich history of India-Kuwait relations at the event.

The exhibition showcases the rich history of India and Kuwait through the display of an array of invaluable artefacts, manuscripts, documents, rare books, personal letters, coins, and Indian currency (legal tender in Kuwait till 1961).

Indian community organisations and Indian schools are being encouraged to visit the exhibition.

“We have more than 200 such organisations representing various states. Local Kuwait schools and universities are also informed,” Swaika said, adding the organisers expect about 500 visitors daily for the next five days.

The ambassador said that 150 artefacts, rare manuscripts, photos, coins and currency notes are among the items on display at the exhibition.

Traditional Indian and Kuwaiti dances, including Indians dancing in Kuwaiti attire and cuisine from both countries, were the highlights of the inauguration ceremony. A booklet showcasing select photos was also released.

The exhibition, open to the public from May 20-24, highlights the enduring legacy of cooperation and shared heritage, chronicling from early trade routes to contemporary collaborations in politics, culture, and development.

"Rihla-e-dosti: Celebrating Indian and Kuwaiti history and culture featured traditional Indian and Kuwaiti dances, including Indians dancing in Kuwaiti attire and cuisine from India and Kuwait!" the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

On the sidelines of the event, a panel discussion was held featuring prominent merchant families with deep historical ties to India. The participants shared stories of their families' India connections from the 19th and early 20th centuries, it said.

“Rihla-e-Dosti” is not only a visual narrative of the past but also reflects the strong bond and mutual respect that continues to shape the future of India-Kuwait relations, the embassy said last week. PTI CORR RD PY PY