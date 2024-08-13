Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumes charge as India's new Ambassador to US

Washington: Vinay Mohan Kwatra has assumed charge as India's Ambassador to the US here and vowed that he and his team will continue to work intensely to strengthen the crucial partnership.

Kwatra, 61, who retired as India's Foreign Secretary on July 14, arrived here in the US capital on Monday.

He succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who retired from the foreign service early this year and served as India’s top diplomat in the US from 2020 to 2024.

“Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership,” Kwatra posted on X soon after assuming charge on Monday.

Kwatra, who previously served as Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy here, was also India’s Ambassador to France and Nepal, after which he was appointed as the Foreign Secretary in New Delhi.