Kwatra briefs US Congressmen on India's position on recent developments

New York, Aug 19 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday briefed US Congressman Marc Veasey on India's position on recent developments and underlined the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

“Had a fruitful discussion with @RepVeasey, Vice Co-Chair of India Caucus in the US House of Representatives. Briefed him on India’s position on recent developments,” Kwatra posted on social media.

Kwatra underlined the importance of "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade" to further strengthen the partnership between India and the US.

Earlier, Kwatra held discussions with Congressman Michael Baumgartner and shared India’s perspectives on “mutual trade and energy ties.” “Had the opportunity to speak with @RepBaumgartner today. Briefed him on recent developments in India-US partnership and India’s perspectives on mutual trade and energy ties. Grateful for his strong support for the relationship,” Kwatra posted on social media.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India, including 25 per cent for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, India said that it is unjustified and unreasonable to target it.

India said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Parliament that India and the US are negotiating a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement, and as a part of the negotiations, both sides are discussing liberalisation of trade in goods, including non-sensitive agricultural products.

So far, five rounds of talks have been completed between the two countries on the proposed BTA. The US team has recently postponed their visit for the sixth round of negotiations, which was scheduled from August 25.