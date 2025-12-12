Kwatra invites US industries to partner in India’s AI journey

Washington, Dec 12 (PTI) Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra invited US industries to become valuable partners in India’s AI journey at a roundtable, ahead of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' scheduled to be held in New Delhi in February. The Ambassador shared insights on how India’s AI Mission, designed to create a robust framework for AI development in India, and the upcoming summit are shaping global norms for responsible, inclusive, and innovation-driven AI, the organiser of the roundtable, DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, said on social media on Thursday. “Had an engaging conversation on India’s AI Goals and AI Impact summit with industry representatives at a round table organised by the Albright Stonebridge Group. Invited US industries to become valuable partners in India’s AI journey,” Kwatra posted on social media. Several industry, academic, and philanthropy leaders joined the discussion held in Washington, DC.

The role of companies in supporting India’s AI transformation through compute infrastructure, indigenous capability development, and workforce and talent initiatives was also highlighted at the discussion.

The Indian envoy also held discussions with Rep Yvette D Clarke, Chair of the Black Caucus, and appreciated her perspective on advancing India–US collaboration.

“Had a productive meeting with @RepYvetteClarke, Chair of the House @TheBlackCaucus and a steadfast supporter of strong India-US relations. Appreciated her perspective on advancing India–US collaboration in the AI space, including data privacy and data security,” Kwatra posted. The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on February 19-20, focusing on the principles of ‘People, Planet, and Progress’. The Summit, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South. PTI RD RD RD RD