Kwatra reviews India-US counter-narcotics cooperation at high-level meet

Washington, Jan 22 (PTI) India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has reviewed progress in the bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation at a high-level meeting here, with both sides stressing the need for effective enforcement and closer coordination to curb illicit drug flows.

Kwatra delivered opening remarks at the India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group meeting on Counter-narcotics Cooperation, the Indian Embassy here said in a social media post on Thursday.

He was joined by Sara Carter, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

“Discussions reviewed the progress in mutual efforts and continuing cooperation to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals,” the embassy said.

Effective and focused enforcement through active bilateral coordination to curb such illicit flows was underscored in the meeting, it said.

The India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group is a bilateral high-level body established to oversee and implement a comprehensive strategy for counter-narcotics and public health cooperation between the two nations. PTI SKS SCY SCY