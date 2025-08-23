New York, Aug 23 (PTI) Continuing his diplomatic engagement, Indian envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met more US lawmakers to discuss “balanced trade ties” amid tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

The Indian Ambassador has met 19 US senators and Congressmen since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.

Kwatra met Rep Claudia Tenney, Member of Ways and Means Committee and House Intelligence Committee, on Friday (local time) and had an in-depth conversation on the importance of fair and balanced trade ties.

“We discussed US-India bilateral relations and the importance of fair and balanced trade ties,” Kwatra posted on social media.

Kwatra said he highlighted India’s “growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of India’s energy security” in the meeting with Rep Tenney.

In another such meeting, Kwatra had a productive conversation with Rep Jonathan L Jackson, a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats and the House Agriculture Committee Democrats.

“We discussed our trade and economic partnership. Thanked him for his support to the US-India bilateral relations,” he said.

Kwatra also apprised Rep Haley Stevens, Congresswoman for Michigan, of India’s significant hydrocarbon purchases from the US.

“We discussed US-India bilateral economic partnership, including our fair and balanced trade engagement,” Kwatra posted on social media after the meeting with Stevens who is also a ranking Member of the Research and Technology Subcommittee and the Science Committee Democrats.

He also talked about “India’s significant hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of India’s energy security” in meeting with Stevens.

The Indian envoy also thanked her for her steadfast support to the India-US relationship.

The series of meetings comes amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India. This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. PTI RD RD RD