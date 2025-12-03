Kyrgyz Prez Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov on two-day visit to Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov arrived here on Wednesday to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation with Pakistan across diverse sectors, including trade, energy and defence.

Zhaparov is undertaking his two-day maiden state visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement by Foreign Office (FO).

“The Kyrgyz president is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers, high-ranking officials and business leaders,” FO said.

During the visit, President Zhaparov is expected to meet the President of Pakistan, hold a tête-à-tête followed by delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister, and address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

“The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity,” FO said.

The visit reflects the brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia and it is expected to impart fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and reinforce collaboration at regional and multilateral forums, the Foreign Office added.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Zhaparov at the airport.

The last presidential visit from the Kyrgyz Republic took place in January 2005.