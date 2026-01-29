Kyrgyzstan bans import of animal products from India amid Nipah scare

Moscow, Jan 29 (PTI) The Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan has banned animals and animal products from India and has tightened screening of arrivals at its international airports in the capital Bishkek and second largest city of Osh amid Nipah virus scare.

"We have introduced strict infection control measures for all passengers arriving on international flights to Bishkek and Osh due to the virus currently spreading in India," Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry, the measures have been implemented in response to the outbreak of the Nipah virus in India.

At Bishkek’s Manas Airport, all arriving passengers are screened for temperature using special computers.

On Wednesday, Kyrgyz authorities imposed a ban on the import of animals and animal products from India due to the spread of the Nipah virus in the country.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry underscored that the Nipah virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. PTI VS GSP GSP