Land-related ordinance faces opposition in Nepal parliament

Kathmandu, Feb 11 (PTI) Fate of a land-related ordinance became uncertain as two of Nepal’s political parties on Tuesday opposed it terming it “favours the land mafia,” and said they will not support the government in either house of parliament.

The parliamentary party meeting of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal), which supports the K P Oli-led government but has not joined the cabinet formally, was held in Singha Durbar here when it was decided to oppose the ordinance in both, the House of Representatives (HoRs) and the National Assembly (NA), according to the party sources.

Vice chairman of JSP Raj Kishor Yadav said that while JSP-Nepal would back the government on five other ordinances, it could not support the land-related ordinance, as it undermines the rights of the landless people of the Terai regions, the southern plains of Nepal.

The party described the ordinance as being “in favour of land mafia” and claimed, “it would not benefit genuine landless people, but rather serve the interests of land brokers.” “This ordinance is detrimental to the long-term interests of the nation,” Yadav said. “As it would cause significant damage to the nation, our party cannot accept it.” Oli succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) last year after Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew support and joined hands with the Nepali Congress (NC), the largest party in Parliament, apart from other smaller parties.

The CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson Prachanda too, on Tuesday, claimed that the ordinances introduced recently by the Oli-led government will not be passed.

Talking to media persons in Surkhet district of Western Nepal, Prachanda claimed that it would be difficult for the ruling alliance to pass the ordinance in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly without his party’s support.

With the decision of JSP to go against the ordinance, the future of the ordinance has become uncertain. JSP has a decisive role in the National Assembly (Upper House) as currently, the ruling coalition’s strength in the NA stands at 27 seats, while the opposition parties have 26 seats. Therefore, JSP-Nepal’s three votes could be the deciding factor.

There are in total 59 seats in the Upper House; 30 votes are required to endorse any ordinance with a majority vote.

If the government fails to pass any of the six ordinances currently under discussion in the Parliament, the coalition may face a crisis.

The land-related ordinance aims to update and streamline legal provisions in various land-related laws, The Kathmandu Post had reported in January when it was brought in by the government, and added that while the specific details of the amendments have yet to be publicly disclosed, “government sources indicate that the ordinance includes significant reforms to land policies, particularly those affecting landless individuals and marginalised communities.” PTI SBP NPK NPK