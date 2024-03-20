Land scam: Nepal's top probe agency investigates billionaire Binod Chaudhary

Kathmandu, Mar 20 (PTI) Nepal's central probe agency has launched an investigation into the role of Nepali Congress lawmaker and the Himalayan nation's only billionaire, Binod Chaudhary, in a government land grab scam.

Advertisment

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has written to House of Representatives Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire informing him that it is investigating Nepali Congress lawmaker Binod Chaudhary in connection with the Bansbari land grab scam.

Chaudhary is a member of the lower House of Parliament.

The case is about the embezzlement of 10 ropani or 54,760 sq ft of land belonging to the government-owned Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory situated at Bansbari on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Advertisment

Last month, the CIB arrested Binod's younger brother, Arun Chaudhary, and the then-executive chairman of the shoe factory, Ajit Narayan Thapa. Both of them were later released on bail.

The Chaudhary brothers allegedly transferred the land owned by the government-run Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory to Champion Footwear, a private company, by influencing some government officials.

Binod was the chairman of Champion Footwear, while Arun was the board member of the private shoe company at that time.

The land was later transferred to the CG Residency Pvt. Ltd., belonging to the Chaudhary Group. PTI SBP GRS ZH GRS GRS