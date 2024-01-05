Landmine blast kills 3 children in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least three children were killed in a landmine explosion while they were grazing goats in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mir Ali Tehsil in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, according to the police.

The three shepherd children, between the ages of five and 15 years, were grazing goats in the fields in the Khajori area and were killed when one of them stepped on a landmine.

The children often used to bring their family's livestock to the field for grazing.

Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

This comes after six barbers from Pakistan's Punjab province were shot and killed in the Mir Ali tehsil by unidentified militants on Tuesday.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.