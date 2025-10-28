Language technologies & AI must ensure no community left behind, S African minister at G20 side event

Johannesburg, Oct 28 (PTI) Human language technologies and AI must serve to expand access, safeguard diversity, and ensure that no language and no community is left behind, a minister from host South Africa said at a G20 side event.

South Africa's Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe was addressing the G20 Culture Working Group in KwaZulu Natal province at the Luthuli Museum, about 60 kilometres northeast of Durban.

The event last week brought together a number of international organisations, including UNESCO, as well as delegates from G20 countries as they prepare for the Summit to be attended by global leaders in Johannesburg next month, when South Africa will hand over its year-long G20 presidency to the US.

The G20 Culture Working Group meeting discussed the role of languages in cultural resilience and sustainable development.

“Human language technologies and AI must serve to expand access, safeguard diversity, and ensure that no language and no community is left behind,” Mabe said.

The inputs from the meeting would guide the global response to the urgent call to elevate languages not only as carriers of identity and heritage, but also as powerful economic enablers that drive innovation, job creation, and social cohesion, both across the African continent and globally.

“We believe that G20 members, as representatives of the world’s leading economies, are uniquely positioned to highlight the importance of culture and language in driving growth. This includes leveraging digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly to promote linguistic diversity, enable access, and protect indigenous languages and knowledge systems,” Mabe added.

She said that digital transformation posed both challenges and opportunities.

“These principles are reflected in the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022–2032). This global initiative challenges us not only to recognise the value of indigenous languages but to act decisively to preserve and revitalise them for the benefit of present and future generations,” Mabe said.

“By investing in linguistic diversity, we not only protect cultural heritage but unlock new opportunities for innovation, education, and inclusive economic growth. Through our languages, we shape more equitable knowledge societies — where every voice is valued, and no culture is marginalised,” Mabe said.

The minister also emphasised the need for collaboration between governments, academia, civil society, the private sector, and communities as being vital to achieve this goal. PTI FH NPK NPK