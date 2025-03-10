Lanka's fugitive police chief petitions court to prevent arrest

Colombo, Mar 10 (PTI) Deshabandu Tennakoon, Sri Lanka's suspended police chief, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to stay his arrest in connection with a shooting incident in which an officer was killed.

The two-member Court of Appeal decided to take up the case on March 12.

Tennakoon remains a fugitive and has been hiding since a court in Matara town last month ordered his arrest over the December 2023 incident in the southern resort of Weligama.

Tennakoon, the then Inspector General of Police, had sent Colombo Crime Division (CCD) officers to raid the resort hotel of Weligama over illegal drugs.

However, the Weligama police, unaware of the undercover operation, opened fire at the CCD vehicle and killed an officer.

The police sought public support to arrest their chief while deploying six teams to hunt for Tennakoon.

Several raids on his likely locations with a travel ban on him have proved futile.

Tennakoon was suspended by the Supreme Court in July 2024 while hearing the legality of his appointment.

He was appointed the police chief in November 2023 despite being found guilty by the Supreme Court of torturing a person in custody.

An acting police chief was appointed in November 2024 pending the outcome of Tennekoon’s case. PTI CORR PY PY