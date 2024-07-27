Laos, India sign MoUs on Quick Impact Projects, digital solutions sharing during Jaishankar's visit

Vientiane (Laos), Jul 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith during which they witnessed the exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects for Laos and cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions.

Jaishankar is in the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions," he said.

The Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) is an initiative by six countries – India and five ASEAN countries, namely, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam for cooperation in tourism, culture, education, as well as transport and communications.

The four foundational areas of cooperation under MGC include tourism, culture, education, and transport and communication. It has further expanded to include new areas like health and traditional medicine, agriculture and allied sectors, small and medium enterprises, water resources management, science and technology, skill development, and capacity building.

The two leaders also launched a special stamp set celebrating the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism. PTI NSA NSA