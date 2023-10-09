Largest Hindu temple in the US inaugurated in New Jersey

Robbinsville (US), Oct 9 (PTI) BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the largest Hindu temple in the United States spread over 185 acres, has been inaugurated here, with devotees underscoring the temple’s message of unity, peace and harmony for people living across America and the world.

The grand dedication ceremony of Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey was conducted on Sunday in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj following a nine-day celebration that commenced on September 30.

Swami Maharaj performed the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony at the temple amid rituals and traditional ceremonies.

The construction of the temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, started in 2011 and concluded this year. It was created by 12,500 volunteers from around the world. Among the several key unique features of the temple is the largest elliptical dome ever constructed from stone.

Volunteer Lenin Joshi noted that Swaminarayan Akshardham presents India’s heritage and culture to modern America.

Created by volunteers around the world, this masterpiece stands as an enduring symbol of love while preserving traditions and spreading messages of peace, hope, and harmony across generations, he said.

“We were waiting for this moment for the last several years,” Joshi said, adding that the day has finally come when people from all around the country, irrespective of their faiths and religions, will be able to visit the temple and see the grand symbol of Indian Hindu tradition, peace, devotion and architectural marvel.

He said the temple has been built by nearly 12,500 volunteers - men, women and children from all walks of life - who took a break from their jobs and studies and dedicated themselves for days and months to construct the temple.

Highlighting some of the unique aspects of the temple, Joshi said 1.9 million cubic feet of stone was used in its constriction. The stone was sourced from over 29 different sites around the world, including granite from India, sandstone from Rajasthan, teakwood from Myanmar, marble from Greece, Turkey and Italy and limestone from Bulgaria and Turkey.

He said the temple was designed to incorporate elements from ancient Indian art, architecture and culture, including 10,000 statues, carvings of ancient Indian musical instruments and dance forms as well as water from the holy rivers of India.

Deputy Commissioner at the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan told PTI here that the inauguration and dedication of the Akshardham temple is a “dream come true” for devotees, volunteers and followers across the US.

He said the Akshardham in Robbinsville is a temple not just for any one community but “this cultural complex is going to bring all communities together” and will be a bridge between the local, state, and federal government and the faith-based community.

“We can see real diversity here,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said US Congresswoman Grace Meng has dedicated October 8, 2023, as ‘Akshardham Day’ in the Congressional District 6 of New York City borough of Queens, including west, central, and northeast Queens.

He said though Akshardham is based in New Jersey, New York also wants to be part of it. “New York, New Jersey, and the entire United States want to celebrate the significance of Akshardham” which is why Congresswoman Meng has dedicated October 8, 2023, as ‘Akshardham Day’.

Underlining New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s message of “breaking bread and building bonds”, Chauhan said the temple underscores the message of unity in diversity and harmony.

Yogi Trivedi from New York, a scholar of media and religion, underscored that the spirit of selfless service and devotion are the foundation of the temple.

“This spirit will speak to not just Hindu-Americans, Indians and Indian-Americans but to America and the world at large. It is that sense of inclusivity and the sense of bringing people together that will speak to those who visit the temple,” said Trivedi, who is also an author specialising in Bhakti Studies and a volunteer at the temple.

He said while the architectural innovation is awe-inspiring in itself, the innovation in the temple’s messaging is unique and path-breaking.

“Akshardham Mahamandir is embedded in tradition and at the same time embracing innovation,” he said, pointing out that as one walks around the Mahamandir’s base plinth one will see messages from the lives of Sri Krishna and Lord Ram, the Vedas and Upanishads as well as messages of democracy, liberty, equality and freedom from iconic leaders of American society and the western world that will resonate with visitors.

These include Socrates, Albert Einstein, Rumi, former President Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King.

“These messages which are universal now speak to the Americans, the Hindu Americans and the international visitor that comes here in a way that is familiar to them. This is a Sanatan Hindu Mandir with an articulation of that universal message that speaks to the world,” he said.

Trivedi said at a time when the world is really divided and there are divisions among people in American society also, “this Mandir is a step in that direction to bring those people together, to help people realise that we need to celebrate humanity, need to celebrate the things we share, have in common and not those that divide us. That is the message of our Guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj and that is the central theme and message of this inclusive Mahamandir Akshardham”.

Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams are landmarks of Hindu art, architecture, and culture and serve as spiritual and community hubs, open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“Akshardham in New Jersey marks the third such cultural complex globally. The first Akshardham was created in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, India, in 1992, followed by Akshardham in New Delhi in 2005,” a statement said.

During the week, India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj led a delegation of ambassadors and representatives from the United Nations to the temple ahead of the grand dedication ceremony on October 8.