Latvia reiterates opposition to terrorism, notes India's significance in Indo-Pacific region during delegation's visit

Riga, May 31 (PTI) An all-party delegation visiting here has met Latvian State Secretary Andzejs Vilumsons, who reiterated his country's unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms and termed India a significant player in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and stability.

The delegation led by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is visiting the Latvian capital as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

"Presenting the united voice of India on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism, the all-party delegation met State Secretary @AndzejsVilumson and Ambassador Andrejs Pildegovičs, Special Envoy for Latvia’s UNSC Candidacy. The delegation shared facts on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, reasons for the launch of #OperationSindoor and India’s new doctrine - a right to respond when it comes to a threat to its national security," the Indian Embassy in Riga posted on X.

"State Secretary reiterated Latvia’s strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, and its unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms. The Latvian side noted India as a significant player in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and stability," the post said.

Separately, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X: "The state secretary took the opportunity to express Latvia's interest in promoting bilateral relations with India as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region, including in the areas of political dialogue and economic cooperation." Earlier, the delegation visited the National Library of Latvia in Riga and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

"The message was clear - India is a country for peace and will continue to work for global peace. #OperationSindoor, however, will come into effect if India’s national security is threatened by forces intending to destabilise it," the embassy said in another post on X.

India gifted Mahatma Gandhi’s bust to Latvia during the visit of former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu in 2019.

The embassy said the delegation also had the opportunity to meet Ingrida Circene, Chairwoman of the Human Endowment (HE) group for Promoting Cooperation with Parliament on Indian Issues, and Inara Murniece, Chairwoman of the HE Foreign Affairs Committee, and other esteemed members of both Saeima committees.

The Indian side in the discussions conveyed the country's united and unwavering stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and shared India's national development doctrine that every act of terrorism, as well as those who support or carry it out, will be considered an attack on its national security.

"We emphasised that even a nuclear threat will not deter India's resolve. We greatly appreciate the strong condemnation of our Latvian colleagues for the Pahalgam terrorist attack and their unequivocal position that terrorism in all its forms must be opposed without exception," the post said.

The delegation, including MPs Rajeev Kumar Rai, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Brijesh Chowta and former ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, arrived in Riga on May 29 and was received by India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S. Kumar.

During the visit, the delegation would also interact with other key interlocutors, including think tanks, the media and the Indian diaspora.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI PY PY