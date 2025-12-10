Lavrov lauds 'good friend' India for pursuing independent multi-vector foreign policy

Moscow, Dec 10 (PTI) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday lauded "good friend" India for pursuing an independent multi-vector foreign policy.

"Other countries of the global majority are pursuing this policy, and our good friend India, which maintains relations with all players, is indicative of this," Lavrov said while addressing the Federation Council, the upper chamber of parliament.

"We also believe that promoting the solution of the problem of domestic development is the main goal of our foreign policy. The coincidence of the strategic assessments and goals of our two countries was confirmed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi and his talks with the Indian leaders last week," he said.

Putin visited India from December 4-5. It was his first visit to India since 2021.

During his visit, several agreements were signed to boost trade and economic ties between the two countries. Both countries also worked out an Economic Cooperation Programme to increase trade volume to USD 100 billion by 2030.