Law and order issue in Nepal discussed during PM Karki's meeting with provincial chief ministers

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (PTI) The issue of maintaining law and order across Nepal ahead of the general elections in March was raised during the meeting between Prime Minister Sushila Karki and chief ministers of the seven provinces here.

During the meeting held on Sunday, the provincial chief ministers also said they are ready to cooperate with the federal government to create a conducive atmosphere for the March 5 general election.

Prime Minister Karki has been holding a series of meetings with various political parties and the Gen Z group in a bid to create a favourable environment for conducting the Parliamentary election.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on September 12 after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

On Sunday, Karki sought cooperation from the chief ministers of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Lumbini, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Paschim provinces in conducting the election in a free and fair manner.

The chief ministers urged the government to be serious in maintaining the law and order situation in the country, as maintaining security is the most challenging task for conducting the March 5 election, according to sources at the Prime Minister’s secretariat.

The chief ministers expressed the view that if federal, provincial and local governments work with the spirit of cooperation, collaboration and co-existence, then the general election could be conducted within the stipulated time, the sources pointed out.

Assuring the chief ministers of providing necessary security, the prime minister on the occasion expressed confidence that the election will be held as per schedule.

Most of the weapons looted from security personnel from different places have already been returned and more than 50 per cent of prisoners, who escaped from different jails during the violent protests, have already returned to the respective prisons, the Prime Minister pointed out.

“The government is seriously working towards returning the looted weapons and the inmates, who escaped different jails, have started returning to their respective jails. Therefore, there is no need to worry about the security situation,” Karki told the chief ministers during the meeting.

The chief ministers also asked the government to bring a package for the reconstruction of the government buildings that were damaged during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9. The meeting was a continuation of the prime minister’s consultations with various stakeholders in connection with poll preparations. On Saturday, she met Nepali Congress (NC) general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma on the need for political parties to make their positions clear regarding elections.

Karki, for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government in September, had met with representatives of major political parties on October 21 to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives. Karki sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections while the leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Days after, Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on October 25 called all the stakeholders concerned to sit for a dialogue with the caretaker government instead of organising street protests ahead of the March 5 general election.