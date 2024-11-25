Leaders of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf meet him at Adiala Jail in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 25 (PTI) The leaders of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday met the jailed former prime minister at the high-security Adiala Jail here as the party convoys continue their journey towards Islamabad.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing, according to his party, over 200 cases; got bail in some of them, was convicted in some others, and hearings are going on for some more.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan met the detained founder of the party, Imran Khan, in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

“Yes I have met him (Khan),” Gohar told the media after the meeting.

Barrister Gohar, accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Advisor Barrister Saif, and PTI leader Ali Mohammad Khan, met with the jailed party founder, the Express Tribune reported.

Sources said the purpose of the meeting was to brief Khan on the latest developments concerning the Islamabad protest and to take his guidance on the matter.

In a statement after the meeting, Barrister Gohar expressed the importance of keeping Khan informed on party strategy while in jail. The protest is expected to be a major event in the capital, and party leaders are eager to ensure that Khan is fully engaged in shaping the course of action, the report added.

Sources said that it was not a scheduled meeting as according to the planned meeting programme, PTI leaders meet every Tuesday with Khan.

Moreover, large convoys of PTI supporters, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and opposition leader Omar Ayub, encountered intense tear gas shelling from law enforcement as it entered into Punjab on its way towards Islamabad.

The convoys, departing from Swabi, moved steadily into Punjab territory but were met with police resistance near the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal, where officers used heavy tear gas to disperse PTI supporters.

In a brief address to the crowd before departing Swabi, the Chief Minister urged party members to move forward, declaring, “We must advance and not turn back until Khan is released.” Later, at a brief halt at Ghazi, he rallied supporters, telling them to “prepare, as we will need to confront further resistance ahead.” Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resumed its march towards Islamabad on Monday after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil the attempt to enter the capital and give a sit-in.

Khan issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”. PTI SH AMS