Leaders of JuD's political offshoot visit Lahore Press Club

Lahore, Jan 30 (PTI) The top leadership of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa of the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, visited the Lahore Press Club and congratulated its newly elected body.

A PMML delegation, led by its President Khalid Masood Sindhu, met newly-elected Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Secretary General Afzaal Talib and other office-bearers on Thursday and congratulated them on their success in the Press Club elections.

Sindhu said that journalists are the eyes and ears of society and play a vital role in strengthening democracy.

Recalling that his party organised training courses for journalists at the Lahore Press Club last year, PMML Central Spokesperson Tabish Qayyum said the initiative would continue during this year.

The LPC office-bearers thanked the PMML delegation for visiting the Press Club and for their support.

A few months ago, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, visited the PMML House in Faisalabad, about 130 km from Lahore.

His visit was viewed as an indication of the Shehbaz government's apparent support for Saeed's political organisation.

Saeed has been lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 after being convicted in several terror financing cases.

Following the Pakistan-India tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year, the PMML has been increasingly active under government patronage. PTI MZ ZH ZH