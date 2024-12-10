Leading doctors call for suspension of all COVID mRNA vaccines

London, Dec 10 (PTI) Several doctors and healthcare professionals have signed a petition calling for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 mRNA products because they fear the jabs could be contributing to an alarming rise in excess deaths.

A petition known as the HOPE Accord attracting signatures from around the world went online recently to alert the international community on the continued use of the COVID mRNA vaccines. These vaccines, using gene-based technology, were given emergency use authorisation as one of the tools to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths,” reads the Hope Accord petition.

“This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists. Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren’t resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution,” it notes.

The petition has been followed up by an open letter this week to the General Medical Council (GMC) of the UK, drafted by British Indian Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra who has long campaigned for a more evidence-based approach to all COVID vaccines.

“Serious harms from the vaccine have been confirmed from a combination of clinical, mechanistic, randomised controlled trials, observational, pharmacovigilance, and autopsy data. In these studies, the majority of deaths that occurred within two weeks of taking the vaccine died as a result of the mRNA product,” he writes.

“There is undeniable evidence that there are serious risks associated with COVID-19 vaccine for at least some individuals...As of right now, the data is clear that the vaccines cause greater harm than benefit,” he cautions.

Meanwhile, the online petition calls for independent investigations to be properly resourced to allow a comprehensive re-evaluation of all COVID-19 vaccine products.

It states: “There must be a full exploration of mechanisms of harm to provide insight into their impact on the human body, both short and long term. Effectiveness must be reassessed through a comprehensive review of actual clinical impact on illness and mortality, as opposed to synthetic results based on modelled assumptions.

“We call on the scientific community to come forward with findings from unpublished Covid-19 vaccine studies. This will help mitigate publication bias, whereby unfavourable results were often rejected or withheld due to fears of reputational damage. Crucially, government bodies and the pharmaceutical industry must also provide full transparency, granting access to previously undisclosed anonymised patient-level data from clinical trials and surveillance programs.

“These cumulative actions will help determine any real world benefit of these products versus the true extent of the damage caused.” PTI AK AMS